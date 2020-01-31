CoinFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $267,776.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. CoinFi has a market cap of $267,776.00 and approximately $955.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

