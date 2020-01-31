CoinPoker Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $5,223.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 307,753,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,654,913 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

