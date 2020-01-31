CoinUs Price Reaches $0.0007 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a total market cap of $227,114.00 and $3,502.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

999 (999) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005541 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

