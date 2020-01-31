Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73, RTT News reports. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

CL stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 707,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,041. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.