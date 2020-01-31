ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Up 33% Over Last 7 Days

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.32 million and $1,934.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 33% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000503 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,818,628,208 coins and its circulating supply is 11,777,586,381 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

