Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 19.93%.

Shares of CLBK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 22,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,815. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.47. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

