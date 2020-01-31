Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,089 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Columbia Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

CXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

