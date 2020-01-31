Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.09. 15,698,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,663,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

