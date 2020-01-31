Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:CMP opened at $59.05 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

