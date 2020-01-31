Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after acquiring an additional 521,020 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,631,000 after acquiring an additional 167,690 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,299,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 31.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 989,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 234,672 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 262,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.