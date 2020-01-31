Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $1,455.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,400.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,274.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,006.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

