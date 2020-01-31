Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 171.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 307,149 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 49.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 162.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 152,641 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in General Dynamics by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,743,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $181.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average of $182.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.99.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

