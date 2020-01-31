Consensus Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

