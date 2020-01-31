Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up about 1.4% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 125,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 61,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,986. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.62 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

