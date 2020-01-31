Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Holdings Cut by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,580 shares during the period. Constellium comprises 8.4% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned about 2.05% of Constellium worth $37,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 73.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

CSTM traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $11.36. 170,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.82. Constellium NV has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $15.10.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

