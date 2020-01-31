Construction Partners (ROAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.47 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $883.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.83. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

