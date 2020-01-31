ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0036

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, DDEX, Huobi and UEX. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.36 million and $249,405.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008207 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.