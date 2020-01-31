Contents Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $6.00 Million (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $411,325.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Contents Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

