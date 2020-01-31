Contrasting TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and EXCO Resources (OTCMKTS:XCOOQ)

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and EXCO Resources (OTCMKTS:XCOOQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR alerts:

0.3% of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EXCO Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXCO Resources has a beta of 4.85, meaning that its share price is 385% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and EXCO Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR 3.30% 6.35% 2.76% EXCO Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and EXCO Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A EXCO Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and EXCO Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR $21.55 billion 0.51 $715.07 million $0.89 15.08 EXCO Resources $394.03 million 0.01 -$182.70 million N/A N/A

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than EXCO Resources.

Summary

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR beats EXCO Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. As of March 31, 2018, Toray Industries, Inc. operated in 26 countries and regions, including Japan. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

EXCO Resources Company Profile

EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of onshore oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 96,600 net acres located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales of East Texas and North Louisiana; approximately 48,500 net acres located in the Eagle Ford shale of South Texas; and approximately 234,800 net acres of prospective area located in the Marcellus shale, as well as approximately 69,000 net acres of prospective area located in the Utica shale of the Appalachia region. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 660.6 billion cubic feet equivalent of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On January 15, 2018, EXCO Resources, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.