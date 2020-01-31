Contrasting W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) & Loop Industries (NYSE:LOOP)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for W. R. Grace & Co and Loop Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Grace & Co 0 1 8 0 2.89 Loop Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus price target of $84.22, suggesting a potential upside of 25.33%. Loop Industries has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.00%. Given Loop Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than W. R. Grace & Co.

Risk and Volatility

W. R. Grace & Co has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loop Industries has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W. R. Grace & Co and Loop Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Grace & Co $1.93 billion 2.32 $167.60 million $4.14 16.23 Loop Industries N/A N/A -$17.54 million ($0.39) -25.64

W. R. Grace & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Grace & Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Grace & Co and Loop Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Grace & Co 11.34% 73.68% 7.66% Loop Industries N/A -65.67% -47.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of W. R. Grace & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Loop Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of W. R. Grace & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Loop Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W. R. Grace & Co beats Loop Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin catalysts and chemical catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, pharmaceutical, and chemical process. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

