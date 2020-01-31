Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Cowen

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

CLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ABN Amro cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

Shares of CLB opened at $36.23 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Core Laboratories by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

