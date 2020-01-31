Cormark Cuts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$4.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.43.

OGC stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,653. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.25. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.03.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$176.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

