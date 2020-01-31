Cormark Increases Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$16.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REAL. National Bank Financial upgraded Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

Shares of TSE:REAL traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.84. 428,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,048. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.40. Real Matters has a one year low of C$3.82 and a one year high of C$14.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.12.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

