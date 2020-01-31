Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,924 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 3.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $74,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after acquiring an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after acquiring an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $54.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.