Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,858 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $67,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 178,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 148,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $102.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $5,537,887.14. Insiders sold a total of 292,735 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,962 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

