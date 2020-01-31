Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $74.34 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Booking comprises 3.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Booking worth $74,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 270.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 18,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,872.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,024.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,965.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,640.54 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

