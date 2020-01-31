Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,147 shares during the period. Magna International accounts for 2.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Magna International worth $60,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGA opened at $51.57 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

