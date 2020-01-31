Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 86,804 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,804 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $68,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,036,000 after acquiring an additional 176,089 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 689,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,622,000 after acquiring an additional 92,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 665,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.60 and its 200 day moving average is $151.26. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

