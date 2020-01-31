Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,486 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up about 2.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.29% of CBRE Group worth $58,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $61.98.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

