Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,360 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,304,000 after buying an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 203,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,215,000 after buying an additional 529,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,687,000 after buying an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

