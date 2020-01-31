Cortex (CTXC) Price Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $20.70 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can currently be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Ethfinex, OKEx and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DragonEX, DDEX, CoinTiger, UEX, BitForex, DEx.top, OKEx, CoinEx, Huobi, CoinBene and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

