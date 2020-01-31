Cosmos Market Cap Achieves $842.96 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00047146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Hotbit and BitForex. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $842.96 million and $199.80 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00067831 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,365.83 or 0.99822944 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052229 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.