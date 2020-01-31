COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. COSTAMARE INC/SH earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the shipping company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected COSTAMARE INC/SH’s ranking:

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 855,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $961.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. ValuEngine lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.