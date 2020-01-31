Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.14. 1,110,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

