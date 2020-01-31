Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.56. The stock had a trading volume of 131,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.84 and its 200 day moving average is $292.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.