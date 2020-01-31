COTI Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. COTI has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $748,768.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.02890936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,578,756 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

