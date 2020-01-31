CoTrader (COT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $75,910.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. CoTrader has a market cap of $413,908.00 and $75,910.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.25 or 0.05790993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025317 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128108 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033967 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002430 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

