Counos Coin (CCA) Price Hits $4.69 on Major Exchanges

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $69.62 million and approximately $42,713.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00050563 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

