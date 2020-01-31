Counterparty (XCP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.43 Million

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00014148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Zaif and Tux Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,258.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.03987679 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00689477 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000439 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,390 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

