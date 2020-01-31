Covesting (COV) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $741.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

