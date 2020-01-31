Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,550 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,344 ($43.99).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,030 ($39.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion and a PE ratio of 23.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,196.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,256.26.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders have purchased 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 over the last 90 days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

