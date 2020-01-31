Credit Suisse Group Cuts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $355.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $380.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.93.

Anthem stock opened at $265.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,621,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,033,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 5,075.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after buying an additional 177,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Anthem by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,761,000 after buying an additional 165,143 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

