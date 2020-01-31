Credit Suisse Group Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $278.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EW. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $233.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,091,959.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.