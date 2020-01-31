Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for United Technologies (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $174.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.69.

UTX stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.14. The stock had a trading volume of 484,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,688. United Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,027 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

