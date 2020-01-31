Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) received a €38.00 ($44.19) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.89 ($41.73).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €35.81 ($41.64) on Friday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a one year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

