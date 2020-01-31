Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

CPG traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.34. 2,802,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$769.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$798.00 million. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

