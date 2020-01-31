Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 target price on Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Laurentian set a C$0.90 target price on Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.95 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.92.

Crew Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.44. The company had a trading volume of 376,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 77,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 849,868 shares in the company, valued at C$416,435.32. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

