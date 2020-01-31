Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc Sells 5,400 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 43,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,986. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. The firm has a market cap of $536.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.10. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $28.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $295,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

