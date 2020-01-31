Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.95.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -113.96 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $211.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $3,230,760. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,777,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,846,000 after buying an additional 906,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after buying an additional 121,176 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $21,167,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 350,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

