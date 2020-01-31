Critical Analysis: Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) vs. Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Centogene and Miragen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Centogene currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 70.07%. Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 271.43%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than Centogene.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and Miragen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A Miragen Therapeutics -1,037.02% -113.02% -80.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centogene and Miragen Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $47.81 million 4.07 -$12.95 million N/A N/A Miragen Therapeutics $8.39 million 6.63 -$32.70 million ($1.10) -1.59

Centogene has higher revenue and earnings than Miragen Therapeutics.

Summary

Centogene beats Miragen Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

